Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 49 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 7.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,156,000 after purchasing an additional 92,354 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $352.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $342.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $362.96. The company has a market capitalization of $351.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

