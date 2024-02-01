Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 19,303 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 430,003 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,303 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 573,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 35,764 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 30,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on FFBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bancorp.

In other news, Director William G. Barron sold 14,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $340,283.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $26.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 34.20%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

