Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Saia worth $8,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Saia by 1,684.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Saia from $425.00 to $484.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.39.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $450.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $429.51 and a 200-day moving average of $413.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.69 and a 1-year high of $472.10.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

