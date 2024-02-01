Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 109,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,676,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.45% of PJT Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 1,625.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 67.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 423.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $96.18 on Thursday. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $104.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.71.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PJT. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price (down previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

