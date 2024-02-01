Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $8.98 Million Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,950 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $8,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONB. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 55.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ONB stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $18.16.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

