800 Shares in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Bought by Motco

Motco bought a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 154.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Olin by 508.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Olin by 50,000.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Olin stock opened at $52.07 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

