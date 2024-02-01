Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,914 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.41% of Cinemark worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 61.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cinemark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter worth $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cinemark by 63.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 20,477 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the period.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $19.85.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm had revenue of $874.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

