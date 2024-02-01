Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Gap Up to $13.61

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.61, but opened at $14.38. Sun Country Airlines shares last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 67,146 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNCY. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $781.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $248.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,279,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $36,944.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $64,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,279,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,239,261 shares of company stock valued at $67,823,873 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth $54,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

