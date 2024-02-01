CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Shares Gap Up to $25.12

Shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.12, but opened at $26.55. CVRx shares last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 14,715 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVRX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CVRx from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CVRx from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on CVRx from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVRX. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVRx during the second quarter valued at about $2,388,000. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,435,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of CVRx during the second quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CVRx by 1.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 501,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

