Beyond (NASDAQ:BYON) Shares Gap Up to $21.99

Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYON – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.99, but opened at $23.27. Beyond shares last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 114,229 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Beyond from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Beyond in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Get Beyond alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Beyond

Beyond Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Beyond

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.79.

In related news, Director Marcus Lemonis acquired 5,940 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,966.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.