Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Up to $15.77

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.77, but opened at $16.72. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 76,285 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Core Laboratories Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $732.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 22.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $576,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Core Laboratories by 753.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading

