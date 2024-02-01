Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) versus Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Financial Contrast

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) and Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Enterprise Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enterprise Bancorp pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enterprise Bancorp has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Enterprise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp 14.59% 8.46% 0.89% Enterprise Bancorp 17.41% 12.43% 0.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

42.2% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Enterprise Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp $165.02 million 2.11 $37.40 million $2.28 9.15 Enterprise Bancorp $170.69 million 2.09 $38.06 million $3.10 9.40

Enterprise Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp. Mid Penn Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enterprise Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mid Penn Bancorp and Enterprise Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enterprise Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mid Penn Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.33%. Given Mid Penn Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mid Penn Bancorp is more favorable than Enterprise Bancorp.

Summary

Enterprise Bancorp beats Mid Penn Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. In addition, the company offers trust and wealth management and insurance services; provides online banking, telephone banking, cash management, and automated teller services, as well as safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management services; wealth advisory and management services that include customized investment management and trust services to individuals, family groups, commercial businesses, trusts, foundations, non-profit organizations, and endowments; brokerage and management services to individual investors; insurance services; and voice, online, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

