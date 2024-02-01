Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) versus Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB) Critical Survey

Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB – Get Free Report) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Jinhua Marine Biological and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A Upexi -16.21% -42.51% -19.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jinhua Marine Biological and Upexi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Upexi $80.68 million 0.30 -$16.93 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Jinhua Marine Biological has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upexi.

3.4% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of Upexi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Jinhua Marine Biological and Upexi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jinhua Marine Biological 0 0 0 0 N/A Upexi 0 0 2 0 3.00

Upexi has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 354.55%. Given Upexi’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Upexi is more favorable than Jinhua Marine Biological.

Summary

Upexi beats Jinhua Marine Biological on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jinhua Marine Biological

Jinhua Marine Biological (USA), Inc. develops allopelagic materials, biological medicines, pesticides, environmental protection products, and products for the home. It offers health products, including Xiduoan, which is used for strengthening and adjusting the immune system. The company also introduces advanced wastewater treatment technology, as well as develops environmental protection projects, including industry/urban wastewater treatment. This business was pursued in three areas: the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of ERGOS Systems directly by the Company; consulting services, and the delivery of marketing and other services to ERGOS network providers.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

