Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up to $11.32

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.32, but opened at $12.04. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 826,818 shares.

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.80.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 24.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $400.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bloom Energy by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 382,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 113,919 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 157,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 57,397 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 25,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

