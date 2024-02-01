SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Shares Gap Up to $10.25

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $10.93. SunCoke Energy shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 135,942 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.10 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.70%. SunCoke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 574.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 1,615.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

