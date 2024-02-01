Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Short Interest Update

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,300 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 534,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE CANO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 116,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,038. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $190.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($91.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($18.50) by ($73.37). Cano Health had a negative net margin of 18.62% and a negative return on equity of 133.59%. The business had revenue of $788.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cano Health will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Cano Health news, major shareholder Elliot Cooperstone sold 21,154 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $115,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 394,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 617,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,816. Corporate insiders own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,721 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,558,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after buying an additional 2,258,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after buying an additional 3,149,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,542,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 149,752 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 1,139,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.75 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

