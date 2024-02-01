Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Gap Up to $71.74

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $71.74, but opened at $77.02. Boot Barn shares last traded at $77.27, with a volume of 486,941 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Stock Up 6.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.44 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 9.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.