Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Genpact Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:G traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $36.12. 202,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,880. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.55. Genpact has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of G. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Genpact by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 120,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at $1,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Genpact in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.
Genpact Company Profile
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.
