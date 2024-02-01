Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.83-2.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.830-2.930 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.05.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $74.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,649 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at $27,254,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

