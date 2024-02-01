Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Update

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the December 31st total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ FORD traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.73. 4,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Industries in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

