Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA) Short Interest Down 6.0% in January

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,144,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inception Growth Acquisition by 123.1% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Inception Growth Acquisition by 284.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 291,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 215,540 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $531,000. 48.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inception Growth Acquisition Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGTA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,409. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. Inception Growth Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $10.83.

Inception Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

