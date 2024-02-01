Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW) Short Interest Down 6.0% in January

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GHIXW remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Gores Holdings IX has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.

Institutional Trading of Gores Holdings IX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHIXW. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth $1,380,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth $437,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth $468,000.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

