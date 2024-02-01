Uranium Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 12,302 call options on the company. This is an increase of 58% compared to the average volume of 7,772 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UEC shares. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Insider Transactions at Uranium Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Pat Obara sold 37,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $228,417.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 792,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,905.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Stock Up 5.0 %

UEC stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,478,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,076,124. Uranium Energy has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 830.83 and a beta of 1.84.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

