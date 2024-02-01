Zions Bancorporation, National Association Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 15,858 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 160% compared to the average volume of 6,100 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,734,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,252. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 5,138 shares of company stock worth $221,160 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.37.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

