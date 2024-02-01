MetLife Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 8,181 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 52% compared to the typical volume of 5,378 put options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.
Institutional Trading of MetLife
MetLife Price Performance
Shares of MET traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.03. 2,420,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,826,017. MetLife has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average of $63.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MetLife Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.
MetLife Company Profile
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
