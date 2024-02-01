MetLife Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 8,181 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 52% compared to the typical volume of 5,378 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

Get MetLife alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MET

Institutional Trading of MetLife

MetLife Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 47.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 16,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MET traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.03. 2,420,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,826,017. MetLife has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average of $63.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.