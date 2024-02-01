Insider Buying: Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE) Insider Buys 138,359 Shares of Stock

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE – Get Free Report) insider Grant Davey purchased 138,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,784.42 ($27,671.80).
Grant Davey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Grant Davey purchased 139,414 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,708.89 ($26,959.53).
- On Friday, January 19th, Grant Davey 10,948,990 shares of Frontier Energy stock.
- On Friday, December 22nd, Grant Davey 975,800 shares of Frontier Energy stock.
- On Tuesday, November 14th, Grant Davey acquired 42,546 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$12,976.53 ($8,593.73).
- On Wednesday, November 8th, Grant Davey acquired 70,000 shares of Frontier Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$21,210.00 ($14,046.36).
Frontier Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 7.78.
About Frontier Energy
Frontier Energy Limited operates as a clean energy company. It develops the Bristol Springs solar project to produce approximately 114 MW of electricity located in the southeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Superior Lake Resources Limited and changed its name to Frontier Energy Limited in January 2022.
