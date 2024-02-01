Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $414.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $392.00 to $414.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho upgraded Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

NYSE LII traded down $8.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $419.92. 149,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $232.00 and a 1 year high of $458.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.13.

In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total value of $414,352.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $8,624,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total value of $414,352.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Nassab sold 1,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.40, for a total value of $439,427.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,624 shares of company stock worth $3,821,885 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Lennox International by 43.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Lennox International during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

