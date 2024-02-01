Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Given New $525.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $543.93.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $538.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,153. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $562.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $538.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $420,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.