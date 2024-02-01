Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.63 EPS

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63, Briefing.com reports. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Huntington Ingalls Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $260.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,324. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $268.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HII. Barclays cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

