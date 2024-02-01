Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s previous close.

EQR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.18.

Shares of EQR traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $59.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,029. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.86. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,395,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,369,707,000 after buying an additional 372,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,355,000 after purchasing an additional 143,151 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

