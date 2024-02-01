Marco Investment Management LLC Has $264,000 Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AAON by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,384,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,098,000 after acquiring an additional 775,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AAON by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,578,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,709,000 after acquiring an additional 56,148 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,329,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AAON by 321.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,594 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in AAON by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,511,000 after acquiring an additional 48,058 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total value of $328,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,745.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $6,340,636.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,445.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $328,868.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,745.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,093 shares of company stock worth $11,561,751. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $70.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average is $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.33 and a 1 year high of $75.24.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. AAON had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $311.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

