Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,915 InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,915 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in InMode by 223.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,513 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $203,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,511 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in InMode by 3,557.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,678,819 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in InMode by 199.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,736,843 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $64,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,213 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $68,427,000 after purchasing an additional 840,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 607.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,587 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 740,690 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INMD stock opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.22. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

