Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 3,103 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.39.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $90.85 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.82.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

