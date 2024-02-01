Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after buying an additional 19,885,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after buying an additional 7,158,943 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,974,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,442,000 after buying an additional 1,814,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,555,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,895,000 after buying an additional 1,807,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Schlumberger

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,071 shares of company stock worth $5,946,077. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.