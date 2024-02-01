Motco Acquires 56,675 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Motco raised its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 1,032.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,675 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Ambev were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,399,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Ambev by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,181,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,017,000 after buying an additional 1,973,716 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,008,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,047,000 after buying an additional 2,696,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 130,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Price Performance

ABEV stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1443 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Ambev’s payout ratio is 144.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ambev

About Ambev

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.