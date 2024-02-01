Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Lowered by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,246,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,136,112,000 after purchasing an additional 861,439 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,983,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,434,000 after purchasing an additional 635,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,772,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,246,000 after purchasing an additional 819,858 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Schlumberger Stock Performance
SLB opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SLB
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,946,077. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schlumberger
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.