Motco Sells 131 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Motco lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after acquiring an additional 276,413 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,626,597,000 after acquiring an additional 81,680 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,366,428,000 after acquiring an additional 110,983 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,457,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,923,000 after acquiring an additional 22,075 shares during the period.

IWD stock opened at $165.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.79. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $167.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

