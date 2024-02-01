Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,391 VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after purchasing an additional 183,401 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,316,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,024,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of MOAT opened at $83.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.90 and its 200-day moving average is $79.45. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

