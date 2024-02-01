Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,069 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIS. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,615,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2,233.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,288,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,638 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,378,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,463,000 after acquiring an additional 685,191 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $14,192,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,096,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,049,000 after purchasing an additional 395,510 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DFIS opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.75. The company has a market cap of $719.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

