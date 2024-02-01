Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP) Shares Bought by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEHP. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 689,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after acquiring an additional 153,501 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,660,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 495.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 91,620 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 298,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 81,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,687,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DEHP opened at $23.24 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $24.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $153.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.