Motco Sells 2,241 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Motco lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,697,000 after purchasing an additional 472,382 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,749,602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,275 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average is $66.90. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

