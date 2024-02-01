Motco Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Motco lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,612,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,428 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $310.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.44. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $318.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

