Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.19

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.19 and last traded at $50.12, with a volume of 43111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.08.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,830,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,652,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $885,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

