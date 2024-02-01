Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Strategic Metals Trading Up 8.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 26.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Strategic Metals

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

