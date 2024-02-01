Americana Partners LLC Trims Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Americana Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,979,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $369,131,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Southern by 5,840.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth $136,393,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $69.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.10.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,099 shares of company stock worth $2,458,476 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SO

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.