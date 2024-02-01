Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVAL. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $96,000.

Shares of FVAL stock opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12. The stock has a market cap of $549.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $43.24 and a twelve month high of $54.12.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

