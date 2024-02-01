Americana Partners LLC Purchases 2,357 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

PRU opened at $104.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.03. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

