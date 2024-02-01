Atkore Inc. (ATKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on March 15th

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th.

Atkore has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Atkore to earn $16.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Atkore Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $151.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Atkore has a 1 year low of $116.14 and a 1 year high of $165.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Atkore will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,746 shares of company stock worth $12,672,194 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,906,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,940,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 157,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atkore by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after purchasing an additional 108,075 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after acquiring an additional 103,161 shares during the period.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

