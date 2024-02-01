Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $104.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.04. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $114.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -104.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Qorvo by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 55,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 237,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,717,000 after buying an additional 21,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

