Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 369.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

GBDC stock opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

Golub Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $164.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GBDC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

